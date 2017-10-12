Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

Player, Onazi Ogenyi Steps out with Daughter for the First Time

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Super Eagles player, Onazi Ogenyi, is really having nice time since helping the team to qualify 2018 World cup coming up in Russia.

Since welcoming his pretty daughter some months back, the player has not had the time to have a good work around with his child but recently, he was able to have that time.

Sharing picture of his nice time with his little princess the player wrote ''First outing with my princess #makayla #daddysprincess''


