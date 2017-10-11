Teach the Girl Child Values, She's Important like the Male...Actress, Funke Adesiyan

Recently, the country celebrated the girl child and in Nigeria and some parts of the African region, the girl child is not given good attention like the male child.

For pretty Yoruba actress, Funke Adesiyan, she believes that every child should be given equal opportunity to attain the desired hight.

The actress called on parents to teach their girl child good values that will help them in the future.

"Teach your girl child value. Let her know she can take the world. She is in no way less important than a boy child and her education is her weapon. As the world celebrates International Day of the Girl Child today, I tell you girl..... You are a STAR!" she wrote.