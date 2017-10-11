Actress, Moyo Lawal Suvives Robbery Attack on Third Mainland Bridge

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, is currently thanking God for sparing her life after a nasty moment with men of the under world.

The actress revealed that she was on her way from the studios at Ilupeju and was about climbing the thirdmainland to head back home when the incident occured.

Her car window blind was broken as the robber tried taking her neck chain and also attempting to reach for her mobile phone.

Sharing the ugly incident she wrote, "So I got robbed last night .... YES.... l'm fine, I just have little cuts from the pieces of the broken glass .........NOPE ....they didn't take nothing. It all happened really fast ....I just left the studio at Ilupeju and was about climbing the thirdmainland to head back home ( you know that part of the bridge you either turn to Anthony or head on to the bridge) anyways .....I just look up to my back mirror and I notice ,I see this person running behind,there is traffic and it was raining ,so we were moving slowly,it was just like eightish ...... I turn to ask my pa if he can see the person running behind us ....... Next thing I just feel someone strangling me ,trying to grab my chain ,trying to reach out to get my phones....my Pa starts hitting him and screaming. Meanwhile the other robber is at the other side trying to get my pa to wind down next thing they are gone(then that's when people start winding down asking if am okay)........... This literally happened in thirty seconds or so. P.s am so grateful ,he didn't use whatever he used to break the glass on my face or any part of my body for that matter ..... Because he literally broke the glass in one second .... Shudders P.s..p.s..... Just please help me thank God.... Am so so grateful."