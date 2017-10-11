Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Affairs | 11 October 2017 12:08 CET

Actress, Sophia Chikere Ignores Ex-Hubby on his Birthday

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Nollywood actress and ex-wife to Nollywood actor cum producer, Tchidi Chikere, Sophia, has proven that she is still angry with her ex despite having kids for him.

The actress proved that recently by ignoring her ex-hubby who turned a year older and she spent more of her time promoting her tonning cream.

Sophia has since moved on with her life and it is no longer news that she has found love in the arms of another man who has been spoiling her silly with various gifts.

Aside being angry that her marriage did not work with her ex-hubby, she is also angry with fellow actress, Nuella, for snatching her hubby away from her which is the main reason both parties have been keeping distance.


Nollywood Affairs

By standing alone we are like one drop but together we are like ocean.
By: EMeka Oshai

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists