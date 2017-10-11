Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

Foreign | 11 October 2017 11:44 CET

Being a full time House wife is Long Suffering...Actress, Beverly Afaglo

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo is married and also blessed with a child and to crown it all, she has a very caring and understanding hubby who has given her freedom to earn a living for herself.

The actress having seen the kind of lives some woman live in the various marital homes has come out to warn that it is wrong for women to turn themselves to house wives.

She stressed that being a full time house wife is equal to full time suffering because the totallity of their financies will be dependent on their hubby or lover.

According to the actress, "Full time housewife is full time suffering. If the totality of ur finances is dependant on ur husband or boyfriend then u are useless. No man wants a liability, every man wants an asset."


