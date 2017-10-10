Actress, Shan George Threatens to Expose those Stealing Other People’s Works

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, is not happy with the way some of her colleagues go about recycling stories just to make money and take undue credit for themselves.

The actress recently pointed out that some of her colleagues, whom she described as dumb asses, steal other people’s stories, telemundo and songs to make it theirs.

Shan even went further to threaten to expose these set of people who are engaged in these act

According to her, “When some people (dumb heads) copy and steal other peoples quotes, telemundo or song lyrics (intellectual property) and pose as if it's originally theirs, my question is....... do you really think many people didn't read, watch or hear d originals? I'll soon start calling names, with clear evidence.”