Singer, Timi Dakolo Comes Under Sporting Attack

Top personalities in the Nigerian entertainment industry have come out to declare war against star singer, Timi Dakolo who is the current champion of the COSON All Stars Table Tennis Blow Out!

The Blow Out is one of the key events of the intriguing COSON Week set to hold the attention of all Nigerians from October 29 to November 5.

Speaking at the magnificent newly commissioned COSON House during a visit during the week, David Abraham, President of the award-winning dance group, Xplicit Dancers; expressed his determination to truly put a screeching stop to Dakolo’s reign and stamp his foot on the Blow Out. and the COSON Week.

According to Mr Abraham, ‘‘I can categorically say that I am defeating Timi Dakolo. Timi should come ready defeated or he should better stay away! If he comes, he will be blown out! He is lucky I wasn’t there 2 years ago when the last edition of the COSON Week was held. I do not need to go to church to pray to any god to dethrone Timi. The people who think I am only good in football are in for a shocker’’.

In a similar vein, box office record breaking movie producer and A–list comedian, Ayo Makun, popular known as AY has also declared his intention to blow out Timi Dakolo at this year’s COSON All Stars Table Tennis Blow-Out. Speaking via a phone conversation with COSON’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Chibueze Okereke, AY said ‘‘Timi, watch your back! This year’s prize money is mine. I beat him recently at one of our game’s hangout Please let everyone in Lagos come and watch as Timi Dakolo tastes the dust!”

These challenges follow a series of previous challenges including that of movie director Lanre Falana who laughed off reports that Timi Dakolo will once again go home undefeated. ‘Timi who? Asks Falana. The director assured fans that while he may have just come close 2 years ago, he is certain that come this November 2, he will be declared champion.

Another man who cannot wait to bring Timi Dakolo down is Don Pedro Delphinus, the man Timi defeated in the breath taking final of the 2015 COSON All Stars Table Tennis Blow Out which held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, to win the big trophy and go home with the one million Naira cash prize. Don Pedro is flexing muscles. He is angry that Timi took home all the money. He says that he is ready-ready-ready this time.

It is now clear that it will be all out war at this year’s COSON All Stars Table Tennis Blowout scheduled for 2nd November at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba.