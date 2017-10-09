Comedian, Akpororo Dedicates New Mansion to Wife and Daughter

Comedian, Akpororo, could be said to be a true definition of an hustler who has been able to push himself to the top and able to maintain that spot.

The comedian recently rewarded himself with a befitting mansion which he just completed and has decided to dedicate it to his wife and daughter.

The comedian is not like some celebrities who would have been flaunting his wealth everywhere but for the house, it was need to show how faithful God has been to him.

Aside comedy, the comedian organizes street gospel jamz where fans, friends and people around his neighbourhood come out to worship God and that he has been very consistent with.