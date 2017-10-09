I Genuinely Dislike Pastors, God will be Happy When I Knock Them Down Soon…Singer, Burna Boy

Singer, Burna Boy, is currently nursing some anger about some Pastors in the country for best reasons known to him.

The singer in his latest post shows that listening to some preaching on the TV can be so annoying base on things some Pastors preaches just to get the needed attention or collect money from members.

Burna Boy recently stated that he genuinely dislike Pastors, preachers and the likes with a promise to knock them down one of these days as God will be happy with his actions.

According to him, “The way I genuinely dislike Pastors, preachers e.t.c. I might have to knock 1 of dem d Fuck out 1 of these days. I know God will be happy. Go and find truth for yourselves. Research, ask questions, Free yourself.”