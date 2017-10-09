What Women Need is beyond P*ssy…Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Calls out Women

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has been able to get the attention of many of her fans and she is not stopping at ensuring that she shares some basic facts of life with them.

Some of her points raised about some issues might not be cool with those who might feel guilty in the process but for her, she has developed a thick skin that no amount of insult gets to her.

Being that one man mopol she has always been, the actress recently shared some advice with ladies that it is not all about the money, affairs and slaying around but the ability to have a good sense of reasoning and pride which will in turn help position them in the society that makes a real woman.

“Treat me like a queen that I'm and I'll treat you like a king. But if you treat me like a game, I'll show you how it's played. I treat every man like a king and every woman like a Queen, trying to shove my face in the mold will only bring out the demon in me, be warned and be guided!!‎ Some women may decided to table themselves as a slave, that's not my concern though... As a real woman, you have to table what you have Mentally, spiritually and physically because what we need as a woman is beyond Pussy, big bum and big boobs, all you need is your senses and your pride. You do not need to fight for front row or rub shoulders with men, when you are eloquent and smart, they will reserve your chair/place in front row. When you are not active people will say please don't worry about her but when you are eloquent they will say please keep her share because she's a monster.

“You must be a good reader and smart observant as woman; when you are in a middle of a conversation, don't be looking down and be nodding your head like a lizard, you need to talk sense and be clever.. Smartness and being clever, makes women get attracted to men easily than physique.. Every man deserves a Queen that can defend him in his absentia and every child deserves a good mother that will protect the family's name.. Only a good woman can build a nation, though the bad ones will be there trying to pull it down behold, the name of the good woman will be written bold on the tomb and the name of the ones trying to bring it down will be nowhere to be found.”