Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Media | 9 October 2017 10:37 CET

Actor, Korede Obasan Welcomes Baby boy With Wife

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Yoruba actor, Korede Wealth Obasan, is now a proud father as he has just welcomed his son with his pretty woman.

The actor welcomed the bundle of Joy on Sunday, 8th of September, as mother and child are said to be doing fine in the hospital.

The actor who could not hold back the joy shared the good news thanking God for seeing him and his family through the whole journey which had its ups and down. “All I have to say is THANK YOU LORD. #fatherhood #kinging #son #iamaproudfather ”


Nollywood Media

A person who has an important message to deliver does not mind the rain
By: DR ERIC OFRE

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists