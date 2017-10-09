Actor, Korede Obasan Welcomes Baby boy With Wife

Popular Yoruba actor, Korede Wealth Obasan, is now a proud father as he has just welcomed his son with his pretty woman.

The actor welcomed the bundle of Joy on Sunday, 8th of September, as mother and child are said to be doing fine in the hospital.

The actor who could not hold back the joy shared the good news thanking God for seeing him and his family through the whole journey which had its ups and down. “All I have to say is THANK YOU LORD. #fatherhood #kinging #son #iamaproudfather ”