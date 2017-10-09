Actress, Mercy Johnson Spends Quality Time with Hubby

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, is one of many celebrities that can boldly say she is enjoying her marriage irrespective of how many of judged her in time past.

The actress has been doing well and getting lots of endorsement deals but she has not allowed her wealth affect her home front.

Mercy recently proved to some couples how to love as she shared a short video of her playing a board game known as Ludo with her hubby whom she trashed to her satisfaction.

According to her, “Guess what I did with my Sunday after the Saturday Ayingbaglo show? Well I am the worst person you can play a game with ooo...especially when am winning...i talk all thru...infact my Hubby is Tired..walahi. Good Morning friends....PS ....i win @princeodiokojie all the time but yesterday he didn't even remove 1 ludo seed in one of the games...walahi..Happy New week friends... #iplaytoomuchjor #helpmepackmyhairbiko #choiam ayeyegehsha#