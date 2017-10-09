Actress, Amanda Ebeye Shows off Post pregnancy

Nollywood actress, Amanda Ebeye, since welcoming her baby with her secret lover in Canada, has been enjoying the kind of life she has always wished for and things have been going well for her.

She has not left the Nollywood industry but has only taken a break to study and also mange her home the best way she can.

Amanda has been able to keep a lot about herself from the media and public and that she has been doing well as she recently showed off her post pregnancy body.

The actress added some weight after child delivery and had maintained a constant visit to the gym to ensure that she gets her body back and that she has successfully done and now returning to the killer body market.

Showing how happy she is, she wrote, “And now the phase has passed. I'm grateful to those who understood it was a phase.”