I Never Collected Loan from Bank, I Sold my gold to Open Amala Joint…Iyabo ojo

Just some couple of weeks back, pretty Nollywood actress, Iyabo unveiled her latest line of business which happens to be a restaurant in the heart of Lekki, Lagos.

The unveiling got many applauding the actress for taking such giant steps as they say it will go a long way in helping those living in that axis to get good homemade food from her inn before going home.

While the actress gets all the necessary accolades, behind those smiles of hers are some pains she has gone through to see that the restaurant comes into reality.

Disclosing things she had to do to bring the business to a reality, she told Punch that she sold some of her properties including her gold just to get enough money to start the business as she never wnted to collect any loan from the bank.

“I did not collect a loan to open my business, I saved. I had been planning to open this place for a very long time, so I had been saving. When I wanted to get my new office building, I sold some of my property. I sold almost all my gold if not everything. During that time, I sold one batch and when I needed more money, I sold the rest. I told myself to forget about gold for now because I know that I can make the money back later. With the support of good people as well, I was able to get my office building. The first lady of Kwara State who came to inaugurate the building supported me. Some of my godparents also supported me because I told them that I wanted to sell amala,” she said.