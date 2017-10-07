Skales Releases New Single Titled‘Agolo’

With his career on a steady rise, Afro Hip-Hop act; Skales has hit the Nigerian air waves with his new single titled ‘Agolo’.

Produced by Chopstix, ‘Agolo’ is a blend of Yoruba traditional sounds and contemporary acoustics that makes it suitable for contemporary and traditional dance steps.

‘Agolo’ is a refreshing blend of old and new sounds which give the song a whole new vibe that looks sure to become the toast of music and dance lovers.

In the intro, Skales sings in Yoruba; ‘Mo le jo lori agolo’, an interpolation of an old folk tune stylishly reinventing music from the yesteryears.

On the release of the song, Skales said “I decided to do something truly African, something dance, something hip, with a tinge of the culturally old school. No matter your mood, you must move your body to this one”!

‘Agolo’ is definitely a hot club banger!