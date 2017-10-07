I Service my Wife well in bed anytime she wants S3x…Singer, Oritse femi

Singer, Oritse femi, has been a bit silent in the industry especially since getting married and that is because he wants to build a strong bond with his woman before paying attention to music.

He has done well for himself since returning into the music scene and for marriage coming in, he needs more time to create a strong understanding with his woman before focusing on his career.

The singer in a recent chat with Punch about marriage pointed out that people needs to be careful when it comes to marriage because it comes with its own challenges.

He stressed that marriage is not about money but about giving God the chance to come into the union and also understanding.

In his words, “Marriage is something that you have to be very diplomatic about. You have to be very careful and know what you are doing because it has its ups and downs. No marriage is perfect. Some people talk about cheating in marriage and that is why I sang in my song, ‘Igbeyawo,’ that women should not starve their husband of sex. If you do that, it would bring problems in your home. I don’t want lack of sex to be a problem in my marriage. Any time my wife wants to have sex, I would always give it to her, at any time. Some people think that marriage is all about money but it is not. It takes God and the couple to understand each other.”