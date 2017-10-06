Christian Association Commends Hon. Tony Nwulu's Achievements, As He Steps Out In Chieftaincy Regalia

A Renowned Christian Association, Christ Embassy International Church, ministerial team visited Hon. Tony Nwulu yesterday to commemorate the October 1st Independence Day Celebration. According to a head minister in the team, the Courtesy Visit Is An Annual Routine Of The Ministry.

"It Is A Platform For The Institution To Commend And Identify With Leaders Who Have Contributed Earnestly To The Growth and Development Of Mankind As Well As The Ministry In General", He Noted. The visition is also part of Christ Embassy yearly October evangelism w‎here they share the lessons of bible individuals who are exemplary in their field of endeavour.

However, Nwulu got the his office and colleagues perplexed when he pppeared In the full regalia Of his recently Bagged Chieftancy Title, "The Nwachimere - Eze 1 Of Ezeudo", a title he recieved in his Home Town recently. The outfit which was outstandingly glorious and royale, attracted lots of admiration Of Admiration and reaction. Hon. Tony happens to be the only male Rep member that hails from South East and yet represents The Isolo/oshodi Federal Constituency In Federal House Of Assembly. His achievements has been commendable and impact greatly felt with regards to his projects towards his people as the True Representation for his Constituency.

Among his achievements is the Initiation of "Not Too Young To Run" Bill; A Bill which Empowers and Encourages Youth development and advancement in leadership, full to participation in governance and right to contest for elective positions. Christ Embassy International presented a Mantle Of Honour to Honourable as a Symbol of encouragement for The Support and engagement he shares with the Church as well as his faith in works of the gospel.

Hon. Tony Therefore Thanked the Church for their gesture, and promised to Maintain a productive relationship with the Institution.