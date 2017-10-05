I Did Masturbate as an Adolescent, I feel Guilty About it…Actor, Majid Michel

Popular Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, in a recent interview on Starr Chat Wednesday, was asked about his opinion on masturbation and he stressed that it is a sin to indulge in such.

The actor admitted to have practiced the act while growing up but pointed out that it is actually a sin to do such even though it is not written in the Bible.

According to him, “he feels guilty about the act as he advice that still practicing it to put a stop to it. “I think that every adolescent has masturbated before. I feel guilty about it, I feel very dirty about it…there’s a lot of debate about masturbation being a sin or not but I think it’s a sin. There is nothing said about it in the bible, nowhere in the scripture, but it is a sin completely.”