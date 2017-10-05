Comedian, AY Jubilates as ‘10 Days in Sun City’ Maintains Record as Highest Grossing Movie in Nigeria

Comedian cum actor and producer, Ayo Makun better known as AY, is indeed grateful to God for giving him the opportunity of producing his own movies.

AY could not hide how far he has been making progress business wise as his movie, ’10 Days in Suncity,’ is the still bringing in millions.

The comedian shared the good news that his movie is still maintain that strong spot in 2017 even as the years draws to an end as the highest grossing movie in Nigeria.

“We are still maintaining the record as the 2017 highest grossing movie in Nigeria. Presently showing in France and South Africa. So join Adesua Etomi and I tomorrow at Odeon cinemas in Greenwich for the London premiere and selected UK cinema release of #10DaysInSunCity ,” he shared.