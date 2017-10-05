Actress, Taiwo Aromokun Welcomes Another Set of Twins

Hmm, God is indeed awesome and his powers is just beyond humans comprehension as he has just proven that in the life of popular Yoruba actress, Taiwo Aromokun, as she just welcomed twins.

The actress who happens to be a twin is already blessed with twins boys and now she has just welcomed another set of twins.

The actress has been based in the US for a while now and sometime in July, she celebrated her twins who became a year older.

Sharing the good news of the delivery of her twins she wrote, “I am truly blessed and highly favour, when God talk about dancing all throughout this month ,I didn't know it will start very soon ,my people help me thank God ,who has made me laugh and dance for joy ,again by giving me another double Blessing of twins again ,,Abba father I am grateful ,I don't know why you love me so much ,welcome my bundle of joy, God bless both of you for me in Jesus name.”