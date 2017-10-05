Meet the Young Most Successful Pageant King

Emmanuel Somtochukwu, from ikeduru LGA of IMO state… Only child of Dr and Mrs S. Mbah.. Student of IMO state University Owerri,

He won the Mr Teen Nigerian and also a delegate to Mr model international pageant 2017 in USA.

The Young and vibrant pageant king has achieved a lot for him self and has also done some noted project during his reign as a king

some of his achievements are :

Teenage personality of the year from Nigeria heritage icons Awards

Most celebrated young pageant king of the year from Global ambassador Awards

Male model of the year from Nigeria inspire Awards

Nominee for the Emerging model of the year at the African Entertainment Legend Awards

Nominee for emerging model of the year Lagos fashion awards

Founder of The Emmanuel Somto foundation which he used to reach out to the needy must especial the Young once finding difficulties one way or the other

Emmanuel SOMTO will be handing over his kingship this weekend in owerri at the concord international hotels as the Mr and Miss Teen Nigeria Pageant 2017 set to take center stage on the 7th of October in owerri imo state.