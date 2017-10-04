Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

Celebrity | 4 October 2017 17:44 CET
Actress, Laide Bakare now US Citizen, gets Official Certificate

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Wow!!! Ever wondered why Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has been absent from the movie scene for a while? Well, the actress has been up to something very important which she has finally achieved.

It will be noticed that the actress has been based in the US for a while and the good news coming from her camp has it that the actress is now a US citizen.

This is coming during the time she is planning a big birthday bash for herself and this will go a long way in making her celebration worthwhile.

She shared the photo of the certificate which was conferred on her as a full citizen so she will now be moving around with dual citizenship.

