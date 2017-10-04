Banky W Hits the Gym with his lover Ahead of Their Wedding

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi and her lover, Banky W, are really having the best time couples could have before officially becoming man and wife.

The two love birds recently hit the gym as their fitness instructor, Uzikwendu, took them through various process of keeping fit so they can have that perfect body before their wedding.

Banky and his woman are due to tie the knot this November as they have been making several preparations to ensure that the wedding is a memorable one.