Actress, Toyin Aimakhu kisses Male Fans in Ilorin

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, is just one person that knows how to pull crowds to herself considering her celebrity status.

The actress was recently in Ilorin, Kwara state, and she decided to do the unthinkable by kissing her fans precisely her male fans.

Thank God she is single so she has every right to kiss anyone of her choice and she has started that by kissing her male fans who actually loved the taste of her lips.