Legendary Benin Singer, Osayomore Joseph kidnapped

Legendary Benin musician, Osayomore Joseph, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his residence on Tuesday.

The incident was said to have taken place after he had performed the Oba of Benin coronation anniversary.

According to former PMAN chairman, comedian cum singer, Maleke Idowu, Sir Osayomore Joseph who is not feeling too well, was taken away by the kidnappers in a motorcycle.

Maleke also disclosed that his wife was also shot and she is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, in Benin.