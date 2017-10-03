Reveaed: I Regret Shooting my Ever Solo Single ‘Bank Alert’…Paul Okoye

Singer, Paul Okoye of P-Square, has stylishly disclosed that he is the brain behind the hit single they released last year, ‘Bank Alert.’

The song was released immediately the brothers reconciled after months of having misunderstanding and their resolution helped in selling the song which received massive airplay.

With the recent issues going on between the brothers which has seen them going their separate ways with Peter already having solo jobs, Paul has come on social media to disclose that he regrets making a mistake in 2016 by featuring his brother in the song he wrote.

According to him, “I made a serious mistake last year, the day I was shooting my ever solo music video ‘bank alert’.”