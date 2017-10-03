General News | 3 October 2017 17:25 CET
Actress, Funke Akindele Shares Growing Baby Bump
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, can no longer hide her pregnancy as she now rocks her baby bump with all happiness.
It is the joy of every responsible lady to go through the nine months journey and Funke is one of many ladies and celebrity who cannot show how much happiness she feels having the experience.
The actress recently shared photo of her growing baby bump as fans continue to wish her well as she counts down to the main date.
Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@thenigerianvoice.com.
General News