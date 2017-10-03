Actress, Caroline Danjuma Steps out with Friends for without makeup

When one has good friends around there is need to maintain them and continue to keep good contact and settle any form of challenges that comes in between them.

The friendship between Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma and ex-beauty queen, Anna Banner with wife of former Super Eagles defender, Joseph Yobo, Adaeze Yobo, is getting stronger by the day that they have become world best of friends.

The trio proved how good they are to each other as they recently attended Mountain of Fire’s 7 hours of praise and worship Lekki phase 1.

They showed that it is not all the time makeup as they stepped out with a makeup free face and despite that, they still looked pretty.