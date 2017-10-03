Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity | 3 October 2017 11:42 CET
 0 

Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award for ambassadorial support for mother and child

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress and Philanthropist Rosaline Meurer has bagged special recognition award for ambassadorial support for mother and Child at the La Mode Green October Event held yesterday at Oriental Hotel, Lagos. The glamorous fashion show and exhibition was designed to mark independence day and also raise fund for Cerebral Palsy.

It was a colourful award ceremony and gala night which attracted several high profile personalities and brands ‎as Meurer was honoured for her benevolence and charity works towards mother and Children.

It would be recalled that she visited a maternity hospital in Delta State where she paid off hospital bills of pregnant and newly delivered mothers, as well as donating for a child in Lagos hospital that had eye cancer. Her philanthropic works cuts across Nigeria and even Ghana with a recent support carried out in Delta State to commission Udu water project.

The talented Actress who was nominated for CityPeople Movie Award 2017 has also joined the league of movie producers with the released of her new movie " The Therapist's Therapy" ‎featuring A'list actors.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.

Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@thenigerianvoice.com.

Celebrity

Acknowledge The Superiority Of A Mate And You Will Appear Inferior.
By: J.C OGBUJI

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists