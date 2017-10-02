Nollywood actress Golden Doris oozes gorgeousness in new birthday shoots

Nollywood actress Golden Doris is a year older and the pretty actress shared some incredibly classy photos to mark her day.

The Delta born actress showed off her enviable figure in a nearly inconspicuous black high-hipped skirt. Doris toned beauty were on full display along with her perfect long legs.

She celebrated her birthday with the Gwoza and Bama Internally displaced persons at Durumi , Abuja. Checkout more breathtaking photos she shared.