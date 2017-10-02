Kill Corruption Concert Holds in Abuja (Photos)

As part of efforts to assist EFCC in the Fight against Corruption, Abuja Based Comedian Ambassador Wahala organised a free concert to support the activities of the EFCC In Nigeria by using music and comedy to preach the Anti-Corruption Message.

The Event was held in Millennium Park, Maitama, while the Audience were thrilled by great topnotch Nigeria musicians and Comedians and a mass burial of corruption was done by the convener, Amb Wahala.

Meanwhile Ambassador Wahala also became a close friend to the former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan after mimicking her in Ali Baba 1st Of January, 2015 January concert.