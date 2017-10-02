Nollywood Producer blasts Emeka Ike, Ibinabo Says they Can Never Cause War in AGN

Popular Nollywood producer and film expert, Brown Ene has slammed Amb. Emeka Ike and Ibinabo Fiberesima over their impudence for the Actors Guild of Nigeria, (AGN), saying that they both have a hidden agenda in the guild for refusing to accept defeat after the body met in August to elect Emeka Rollas as its new national president.

He said that Emeka and Ibinabo's actions were tantamount to the tenets of the guild and were aimed at the disintegration of the body.

Ene, who is the Director of Guild Services, (DGS), Enugu Chapter of the AGN, in an interview at the chapter's monthly meeting held Thursday in Enugu said the incivility of the two parties that has dragged the guild to the mud for years is disgraceful, describing them as a wolf in sheep's clothing.

"Emeka Ike and Ibinabo are the same people creating problems for the guild. I want to be categorically clear; before we started going about with the peace and reconciliation conference, we made sure we brought these two parties together. We went to Emeka and Ibinabo to discuss about the reconciliation conference. What happened? He was available. He personally dissolved his own faction of the government and also dissolved that of Ibinabo. He also personally penned his name down when the congress decided that we go into an election for us not to have a vacuum in the offices after the dissolution of the former executives. So for him, after losing an election to come back the next day to go and start marrying someone he has been in court with for more than six years is laughable. I want the public, corporate bodies, parastatals, the government and well wishers to know that both Emeka Ike and Ibinabo are no longer in charge of AGN affairs."

"For them to go to court again after the election that ushered in a new government of national unity is where they have completely killed themselves. Both of them cannot go against what congress had agreed. Their action demonstrates how backward they want to bring the AGN. No matter what, we the members of the guild are standing in full support of Emeka Rollas Echezie and I want to let the court know that we are coming to tell them our position- the position of the body. We are coming to the court to tell them that these people have been manipulating us for too long, that these two people have a hidden agenda in the organization and the organization has decided to let them go. They have been voted out of office, their governments have been dissolved and they have nothing to do with the government of AGN today. In an organization of over 28,000 actors, two persons can never be the problem. The can never hold us to ransom," he added.

Ene admitted that the new president of the guild, Emeka Rollas, from the Lagos chapter of the AGN was doing well, adding that members have 100% support for him.

"Emeka Rollas has 100% acceptance and support of all AGN members. The leadership crisis has lasted for so long. It had become enervating and frustrating, with people losing confidence in the body. For years, we have been in court and funny enough, there are just few persons creating problems for the guild. When you now have a leader emerge from such a situation, after years of impasse, no doubt, you give him 100% support and that's what we have done, believing so much in him to carry us along, which he has demonstrated so far by embarking on a familiarization campaign across some State. He has visited Rivers, Lagos, Abuja, Enugu where he took office and other States. Nationwide, he has our full support and we recognize him as our authentic leader."

The DGS also charged members of the public to disregard any information pointing at crisis in the guild, stating that there is absolute peace in AGN.

"There is no more crisis, no more misunderstandings in the guild. What we have is only love in the body. The public should desist from any information coming from Emeka Ike and Ibinabo, pending when they agree on what the guild agrees. Besides, they are no longer in charge of AGN affairs," he said.