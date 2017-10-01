Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

1 October 2017

Dear Psquare

By timothy ogbiti

Dear Psquare, I want to ask *WHY E BE SAY* una wan split

after all these years? Coz u guys seem to have forgotten that

there is *NO ONE LIKE YOU* in Africa, Even *ME AND MY BROTHER* thought about the sad issue though. Do not allow the enemy to take *AWAY* the love You both have for each other because *NO BODY IS UGLY* .among the both of you.

and u also forgot
that God used *IFUNANYA* to make it a *POSSIBILITY* for

u guys to be *UNLIMITED* today. Na FINANCIAL WOMAN BE THAT.

I feel so bad over your
latest *STORY* coz *I LOVE YOU* and i urge u to deal

with your present situation *PERSONALLY* and do not let

your *BEAUTIFUL ONYINYE* make you split. Don’t forget

that they are only there to *CHOP YOUR MONEY*. I know

that *E NO EASY* but u guys should try not to get involved

in any *BIZZY BODY* because it will only lead to more *DANGER* in your carreer, *Omo WAHALA go dey* and your

fans will no longer be able to dance *ALINGO* again. settle

the problems u guys are having, coz e get as e dey *DO ME*

everytime i hear say u guys want to *BREAK IT*. I also heard

that you brought *OGA POLICE* in to the matter. I want u

guyz to be *MORE THAN A FRIEND* to avoid any *TEMPTATION* it is just WITH A LITTLE CONFUSION which may lead to *GAME OVER*, our prayer is that you guys keep together FOREVER, FOREVER. because I LIKE IT, I LIKE IT, I REALLY REALLY LIKE IT. I AM GIVEN U MY WORDS. PETER AND PAUL THEM BE ONE NO BE TWO,Remain as one, you are the BROTHERS WENDEY TAKE OVER BY THE BODERS, my guys Oya Shekininiye. Oya Show no Wahala, let their be peas, You guys should be like I WILL SING FOR YOU, YOU WILL SING FOR ME, Na COLLABO, if you do so, your BANK ALERT NA BAGAN.

we are
hoping to hear your *TESTIMONY*
@TimiMouth..........


Celebrity

If they could kill Jesus and He was perfect, say what they want about me 'cos I'm worthless.
By: Banky W

