Star Actor/Mr. Nigeria 2014 Emmanuel Ikubese appointed as UN MDGs Ambassador

He was bound to hit the sky when he emerged Mr. Nigeria years back. Today that sky seems to be his starting point, as Emmanuel Ikubese has just been appointed United Nation's Millennium Development Goals Ambassador, a global network of formal and non-formal educators, as well as educational institutions and agencies that are committed to the realization of education for all people from childhood to adulthood.

Emmanuel Ikubese was honored for contribution and overall development of humanity, based on selfless services, creativity and compassion towards human development.

Speaking at the event marking the appointment, Ikubese who was given a customised vehicle plate number, an international identification card and an honorary plaque said it was an honour for him to be given such as great responsibility as a young man. Emmanuel added that the MDGs were some of the things he studied as an International Relations student in University, and being appointed as the MDGs ambassador means a whole lot to him. His new designation as a UN Ambassador for Global Educators for all Initiatives now confers on him many less-privilege, which he sums up in his own words as being committed to the ideals of the organization.

Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ikubese, erstwhile Mr. Nigeria, is a young man with many applauses and accolades from far and within. The handsome, and admirable Emmanuel Ikubese doubles as a model and actor. He was the winner of the 2014 Mr. Nigeria contest and first runner-up Mr. World.

His project aptly titled ‘Respect A Woman', RAW got him accolades. Emmanuel was born in Lagos and the first child of a family of three. The award-winning actor has starred in countless Nollywood movies, like MTVBase TV Series ‘Shuga’, ‘Black Out’, Mo’Abudu’s ‘Fifty’ and Hit tv series 'MY FLATMATES and others.