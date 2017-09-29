RAY MONI TAKES OVER BOSS NATION MUSIC RECORD LABEL

The former manager of the NKZ music great, Ray Moni has officially taken over Boss Nation Music Record Label.

Ray Moni, a Ghanaian successful businessman takes over the giant record label as the new CEO, SeancityGh can report.

Talking about what motivated this move and what he brings on the table as the new manager of Boss Nation, Moni said his longstanding relationship with the former CEO, Lil Win motivated the move.

"Kwadwo has been a brother to me since day one. I like everything about Boss Nation and that motivated this move. Now, a lot of plans are coming on board. I want to take Boss Nation to a different level," he told SeancityGh.

Ray Moni is the general manager of Dannipharma Ltd, CEO of RM Pub and Grill, CEO of Phiziles Entertainment, manager for Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom.