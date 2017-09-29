Popular Saxophonist, Pastor Kunle Ajayi Signs Brand Ambassador Deal With Yamaha

One of the most prolific Saxophonists this generation has ever birthed and one of the ministers signed on One Hallelujah Records, Pastor Kunle Ajayi was officially endorsed by YAMAHA yesterday. He was also presented a customized gold-plated saxophone.

According to OHR Director, Pst Lanre Oyegbola “we are delighted to have one of our artistes signed as Yamaha brand ambassador and the presentation of the shining metallic wind instruments to amplify great music in new and innovative ways.”

Also speaking at the signing and saxophone presentation, General Manager Sales and Marketing Yamaha Music Gulf FZE, Mr. Shingo Maeda,“we welcome Kunle Ajayi to our fold and are indeed thrilled that he is now part of Yamaha family, It is a terrific endorsement to have this great composer join us in promoting the true meaning of quality sound to encourage Nigerian on the way to present music the way it was intended to be heard.”