My ex-wife was not Being Submissive in the Marriage…Actor, Chris Attoh

It is no longer news that popular Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh and his pretty Nigerian wife, Damilola Adegbite, have gone their separate ways.

The couple shocked many after the news of their breakup went viral of recent and now, Chris has come out to share part of the things that led to their breakup.

According to Chris in a recent chat with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, he alleged that his ex-wife was not always submissive in the marriage and that is an issue.

According to him, “a woman who does not submit to the husband and trust his instincts is not going to be successful in marriage. I think that we have forgotten about the fundamentals of marriage. When you love someone, it’s important to be able to forgive, respect and submit. As a woman you need to trust the captain of the ship. It’s truly important if you want peace in your home.”

“If you are a Christian, it is your bible that will take you through your wedding days. Everything happens for a reason. I have a beautiful baby boy, a wealth of experience and a lot of work to do.”