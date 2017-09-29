Comic Actor Samuel Ajibola Aka Spiff Drops Hilarious Skit titled “Florida Isale Eko”

Award winning hilarious actor Samuel Ajibola has dropped another hilarious episode of Dele Issues (Daily Issues) series titled ‘Florida Isale Eko’

.

“Florida Isale Eko” centres on Dele who takes on the role of a medical doctor. In this episode, he is seen having a conversation with a patient who claims to reside in Florida; stating how impossible it is for him to have local dishes except continental dishes.

The plot twist sets in when the patient, who refused to take heed of Dele’s advice to eat a proper meal before his medication, vomits garri and groundnut right in the presence of the nurse he had an eye for.

Dele issues (Daily Issues) follows the life of Dele who always takes on different roles in different episodes of the comedy series. The series is laced with funny expressions and ironies which will throw the audience into a fit of laughter.

