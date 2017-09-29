I’m Up and Coming Singer, Paul Should let me be…Peter Okoye (P-square)

The war between Peter and Paul Okoye of the P-Square dynasty is far from over as the two brothers seem to have called it an end to the dual business.

The real gist as to what has been brewing between the brothers is yet unknown but they both have gone their separate ways as Peter has been traveling around countries honouring various shows he is being called for.

Peter even went on to describe himself as an up and coming singer as he has urged his brother Paul to move on since he has been the one writing all the songs so it is better he tries to do his own thing with hopes that they will do a song together some day.

His stance was formed from a post his brother, Paul shared telling his fans to stop tagging him on beer parlours and American shows he is not part of.

According to Peter, “Pls enough of the shades my brother I have moved on. I have even called my self an up coming artiste. You are the song writer and the voice of P-square, the every every! No wahala pls allow me to have my peace showcase myself to the world and Enjoy with my family. And I am expecting you to do the same. It is not a competition and it is not healthy. My brother I have moved on. I am very sure we will definitely do songs again in future and I wish you all the best bro. Nothing but love God bless P-square and the great Fans, God bless Mr P and God bless Rudeboy.”