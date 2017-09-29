Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

29 September 2017

Comedian Acapella Acquires Expensive Gold Chain

Recently, comedian, Acapella, decided to show how manly he is by joining the league of some celebrities to try his hand and ability in wearing of neck chain and his latest acquisition looks good on him.

The comedian joined the likes of 9ice, sexy steel and Davido, to have snake rap around their neck and for the comedian, it was worth trying.

He’s got some good balls though having such a creepy animal moving around his neck but the reptile has been well tamed.


