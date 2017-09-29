Femi Kuti Receives Award For Freedom, Courage And Authenticity

Afrobeat King, Femi Kuti was on Sunday September 24, 2017, conferred the Legend Meets Legend award for his Courage, Consistency and Authenticity by foremost Stout brand, Legend Extra Stout.

Femi Kuti, 55, who took on the mantle of his father, Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has continued to win accolades across the world for songs against poor governance, corruption and repression in Africa.

Speaking on his excitement on receiving the award, Femi Kuti said,

“It’s always a great thing to win awards like this as they are just not for the music but for the choices I have made to make me the man I am today. I believe everyone is capable of being a legend and I challenge us all to, in every step of our lives, make the right decision. You never know who you are inspiring to be better.”

Femi Kuti has been nominated for a Grammy award four times in the world music category in 2003, 2010, 2012 and 2013. He was born in London but grew up in Lagos and joined his father’s band, Egypt 80, as a teenager. He later started his own band Positive Force and like his father, Femi’s songs concentrate on social and political issues.

Speaking on why the brand chose to confer the award on Femi Kuti, Portfolio Manager-Mainstream, Lager and Stout brands Nigerian Breweries Emmanuel Agu said,

“Femi Kuti is well known to be a man of courage hence the award conferred on him tonight. He is a man that inspires other men to break the cycle and be real men. It was great to honor him for his uniqueness and the courage he shows through his music. We can’t wait to celebrate him at the Real Deal Experience in Lagos and celebrate, alongside with him, his father, at Felabration later in October.”

Legend Extra Stout will also be on ground at the week-long musical festival, Felabration. Legend’s support for the festival is aimed at reinforcing the brand’s ideal and quality. The brand also hopes to connect with its existing and targeted consumers who will experience the unique bitter tasting stout in the midst of the fun and excitement that comes with the festival.