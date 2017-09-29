BURNA BOY RELEASES VIDEO FOR ‘ROCK YOUR BODY’

Afro Fusion Artiste Burna Boy releases a video to his summer hit Rock Your Body.

The Juls produced track is a mid-tempo dancehall/highlife track with an afrocentric video directed by Clarence Peters is a definitely a must see.

The splendid fusion of dancehall and highlife is evident in the video with extra footage from KID ART.

Burna Boy is gearing up for the release of his new album ‘OUTSIDE’ later this year.

