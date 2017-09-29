Toni Payne Reveals the Lady Journalist Behind her Bad Publicity

Ex-wife of singer, 9ice, Toni Payne, has joined Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, to call out a journalist who has also contributed in tarnishing their image during their failed marriage.

Toni disclosed that one controversial journalist she has never met but by the name Azuka, was the brain behind the various negative write-ups in various media platforms.

Sharing her bad experience with Tonto and trying to calm her down, Toni wrote, “She is absolutely not worth all this. She did same to me until mommy Onyeka called her to order. Week after week of lies upon lies written about me from someone I didn’t know. Till today I still don’t know what she had to gain nor do I care. I know it’s painful to want to move on to your peace. Always protect your peace of mind and happiness. One day, all this will be a distant memory, something you will reflect on to teach and help others in a positive way. At the end of the day, the only person we are answerable is to God. Positive vibes only mama. It is well.”