Actress, Joke Silva Gets Birthday Kiss from Hubby

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

God has really been so merciful to Nollywood actress, Joke Silva and her hubby, as their marriage has been one of a kind many are hoping to have and sustain.

The actress recently turned a year older and she was celebrated by many who came around with various gifts and trust her darling hubby, Olu Jacobs, could not resist giving his woman that needed birthday kiss.

The two love birds have proven to many what true love is all about and how it can be managed for things to work out fine.


