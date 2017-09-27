New Music: None Like You - Glory Kings Ft. Eloho Efemuai | Produced By Greenwox
"No one is like you, Lord; You are great, and your name is mighty in power." - Jeremiah 10:6
Singer, songwriter and worship leader, Glory Kings team up with international Gospel music minister, worship pastor, Heartsong Live vision bearer and Engage nights convener, Eloho Efemuai to assert and proclaim that there is none like our God!
Speaking about the new single, Glory Kings who is also a professional caregiver says: "The song None Like You was gotten earlier this year while I was doing my personal worship to God. He gave me the inspiration as I was worshipping and adoring His holy name. Be blessed by the song."
LYRICS
None Like You by Glory Kings Ft. Eloho Efemuai
Hallelujah
Oh thank you Jesus
Bless your name
I worship you Lord
Sing unto the Lord
Chorus:
I magnify you Lord
I glorify you Lord
In all the earth
There's none like you (2x)
I worship you Lord
I honour you Lord
In all the earth
There's none like you (2x)
In all the earth
There's none like you
Hallelujah
Jesus there's none like you
Verse 1:
Creator of the earth
Creator of the universe
In all the earth
There's none like you (2x)
Jesus
You are mighty
You are excellent
In all the earth
There's none like
Jesus
You're merciful
In all your ways
In all the earth
There's none like (2x)
Verse 2:
Call: In all the earth
Response: There's none like you
Call: I searched all over
Yet I couldn't find
Response: There's none like you
Call: From ages past
You've been God yes you are
Response: There's none like you
Call: No one could love
Like you love me God
Response: There's none like you
Vamp:
There's none like you
Oh God
There's none as faithful as you father
There's none as righteous as you
You are bigger than the biggest
Oh God
You are greater than the greatest oh God
Your name Jesus is higher than any other name
Glorious you are
Glorious you are
Oh God
Amazing you are
How excellent is your name
In all the earth
We give thanks
We give you glory
We give you the honour
We worship you for who you are
For who you are
You are beautiful beyond description
Your are faithful in all your ways
You do mighty things
You do great things
There's no one like you Jesus
There is no one like you father
You are amazing God
You are a good good good father
We just want to declare our everlasting love for you
Hallelujah to your name
Hallelujah to the king of Kings
Hallelujah to the Lord of Lords
There's none like you Jesus
Blessed be your holy name
Hallelujah
CONNECT WITH GLORY KINGS
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook: @GloryKingsMusic
