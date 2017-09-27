New Music: None Like You - Glory Kings Ft. Eloho Efemuai | Produced By Greenwox 

"No one is like you, Lord; You are great, and your name is mighty in power." - Jeremiah 10:6

Singer, songwriter and worship leader, Glory Kings team up with international Gospel music minister, worship pastor, Heartsong Live vision bearer and Engage nights convener, Eloho Efemuai to assert and proclaim that there is none like our God!

Speaking about the new single, Glory Kings who is also a professional caregiver says: "The song None Like You was gotten earlier this year while I was doing my personal worship to God. He gave me the inspiration as I was worshipping and adoring His holy name. Be blessed by the song."

LYRICS

None Like You by Glory Kings Ft. Eloho Efemuai

Advertisement

Hallelujah

Oh thank you Jesus

Bless your name

I worship you Lord

Sing unto the Lord

Chorus:

I magnify you Lord

I glorify you Lord

In all the earth

There's none like you (2x)

I worship you Lord

I honour you Lord

In all the earth

There's none like you (2x)

In all the earth

There's none like you

Hallelujah

Jesus there's none like you

Verse 1:

Creator of the earth

Creator of the universe

In all the earth

There's none like you (2x)

Jesus

You are mighty

You are excellent

In all the earth

There's none like

Jesus

You're merciful

In all your ways

In all the earth

There's none like (2x)

Verse 2:

Call: In all the earth

Response: There's none like you

Call: I searched all over

Yet I couldn't find

Response: There's none like you

Call: From ages past

You've been God yes you are

Response: There's none like you

Call: No one could love

Like you love me God

Response: There's none like you

Vamp:

There's none like you

Oh God

There's none as faithful as you father

There's none as righteous as you

You are bigger than the biggest

Oh God

You are greater than the greatest oh God

Your name Jesus is higher than any other name

Glorious you are

Glorious you are

Oh God

Amazing you are

How excellent is your name

In all the earth

We give thanks

We give you glory

We give you the honour

We worship you for who you are

For who you are

You are beautiful beyond description

Your are faithful in all your ways

You do mighty things

You do great things

There's no one like you Jesus

There is no one like you father

You are amazing God

You are a good good good father

We just want to declare our everlasting love for you

Hallelujah to your name

Hallelujah to the king of Kings

Hallelujah to the Lord of Lords

There's none like you Jesus

Blessed be your holy name

Hallelujah

CONNECT WITH GLORY KINGS

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook: @GloryKingsMusic