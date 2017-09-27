LAGOSIANS SET TO ENJOY ‘CAMPARI AND BEER’ AT NIGERIA BEER FESTIVAL

World renowned premium bitters and classic alcoholic drink, Campari, is at it once again in Nigeria. The invigorating drink, wildly popular as a bitter-sweet base of most cocktails is s et to provide teeming beer lovers with vibrant fun and delicious mixes at the first Nigeria Beer Festival holding in the city of Lagos.

The maiden edition of Nigeria Beer Festival holds at the Eko Atlantic City from the 25th of September to the 1st of October, 2017. The event affords consumers an opportunity to relish the vibrant hue, intense aroma and inspiring flavour of Campari in-bar cocktails mixed by professional mixologists.

Brand Manager Campari, Rilwan Shofunde, in his remarks about Campari’s participation at the Beer Festival, states,

“Campari lives up to its promise of not only providing superior quality cocktail base, but also to create stylish yet unique drinking experiences for consumers. It is in support of our beer-drinking culture that we are participating in the very first Nigeria Beer Festival, so as to encourage our fans and consumers to keep enjoying mixing Campari with their preferred beer brand. This is the true spirit behind our ‘Campari Loves Beer’ mantra.”

The festival which is a week-long celebration leading up to Nigeria’s Independence, promises to be full of fun, entertainment and various side attractions. The festival will also play host to Campari Brand Ambassador, 2Baba often referred to as ‘Mr. Campari’. The iconic singer will add colour to the event, while fans will also have the opportunity for ‘meet and greet’ sessions.

In his reaction, 2Baba says,

“I am always delighted to share the excitement and passion of Campari drink with my fans anytime, anywhere. As the number one lover of Campari myself, I will be at the Nigeria Beer festival to support our mixologists in showing them the true meaning of ‘Campari Loves Beer’.”

Campari has also been rewarding Nigerians nationwide in its ‘Buy N Win’ campaign, where buyers of the product win prizes in raffle draws, and also get free tickets to the upcoming ‘Dare To Mix’ Festival, a celebration of the exciting blend of Campari plus beer, which comes up in Port-Harcourt, later this October.

Campari is currently marketed and distributed in more than 190 countries in the world. The brand encourages everyone to enjoy their drinks responsibly, celebrating life every day, everywhere.