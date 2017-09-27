Comedian, Buchi Welcomes Baby Girl with Wife

One of Nigeria’s comedians, Onyebuchi Ojieh better known as Buchi, has just welcomed a baby girl with his wife.

The comedian got married to his wife earlier in the year and together they have just been blessed with a cute baby girl which they welcomed in a Texas hospital.

According to the comedian who shared the good news, wrote, “My pretty little angle. AZMIN LARISA OJIEH ..daddy's little gal..join me celebrate GOD's greatness on our family.Daddy loves you Az.”