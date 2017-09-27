Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

Commics News | 27 September 2017 11:19 CET

Comedian, Buchi Welcomes Baby Girl with Wife

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

One of Nigeria’s comedians, Onyebuchi Ojieh better known as Buchi, has just welcomed a baby girl with his wife.

The comedian got married to his wife earlier in the year and together they have just been blessed with a cute baby girl which they welcomed in a Texas hospital.

According to the comedian who shared the good news, wrote, “My pretty little angle. AZMIN LARISA OJIEH ..daddy's little gal..join me celebrate GOD's greatness on our family.Daddy loves you Az.”


