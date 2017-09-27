The Media don’t like Supporting Ghetto Youths…singer, Patoranking Alleges

Singer, Patoranking, seems to have been hurt by some things he feels the media has not ben doing well especially for him.

The singer took to his social media to make a subtle shade at the media claiming that they don’t like seeing a ghetto youth do well and they never support them.

According to him, “They Hate to see a Ghetto Youth Win. The Media never Support Us, but who cares when we Have God and the People.”

It is not yet clear where he feels hurt because he has been getting massive airplays of his songs yet he did not give a clue on what the problem is.