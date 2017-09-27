Celebrities Birthday | 27 September 2017 10:57 CET
Actor, Emeka Ossai Celbrates Twins as they Turn 5years
Nollywood actor, Emeka Ossai and wife, Jumai, cannot hide how much happiness God has placed in their hearts seeing their twins celebrate their birthday recently.
The actor and his wife took time to celebrate their twins as they lavished them with various gifts and prayers for long life.
The twins recently turned five and they have so far been the source of happiness for the couple who had stayed for five years after marriage without a child.
